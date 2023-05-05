Top 10 TV actors with high educational qualifications

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 05, 2023

Harshad Chopda has finished his degree in Computer Engineering. He was a good student throughout

Karan V Grover is a chemical engineer from Bombay Institute Of Technology, Churchgate

Abhinav Shukla is an engineer in Electronics and Communications from Lala Lajpat Rai Institute of Moga

Adnan Khan has studied HR from the Dubai Campus of Manipal University

Neil Bhatt is a lawyer from Jitendra Chauhan College of Law. He has graduated from HR College

Naagin 6 star Simba Nagpal is a qualified architect from Sushant School of Art and Architecture. He has done his Bachelor's from Ansals University

Namik Paul studied in Woodstock, Mussoorie. He did his majors in liberal arts from Lewis & Clark College in Oregon

Sai Ketan Rao has done his Computer Engineering from Hyderabad Institute of Technology and Management. He followed it up with a MBA

Ankit Gupta has a degree in Mechanical Engineering from IPEC, Ghaziabad. It is one of the biggest campuses

