Top 10 TV actors with high educational qualifications
Urmimala Banerjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 05, 2023
Harshad Chopda has finished his degree in Computer Engineering. He was a good student throughout
Karan V Grover is a chemical engineer from Bombay Institute Of Technology, Churchgate
Abhinav Shukla is an engineer in Electronics and Communications from Lala Lajpat Rai Institute of Moga
Adnan Khan has studied HR from the Dubai Campus of Manipal University
Neil Bhatt is a lawyer from Jitendra Chauhan College of Law. He has graduated from HR College
Naagin 6 star Simba Nagpal is a qualified architect from Sushant School of Art and Architecture. He has done his Bachelor's from Ansals University
Namik Paul studied in Woodstock, Mussoorie. He did his majors in liberal arts from Lewis & Clark College in Oregon
Sai Ketan Rao has done his Computer Engineering from Hyderabad Institute of Technology and Management. He followed it up with a MBA
Ankit Gupta has a degree in Mechanical Engineering from IPEC, Ghaziabad. It is one of the biggest campuses
