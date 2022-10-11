Let’s check out the education qualification of the cast members of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata HaiSource: Bollywood
Hina aka the OG Akshara is said to have completed her MBA in Delhi.Source: Bollywood
Karan Mehra learned fashion design from the National Institute of Fashion Technology.Source: Bollywood
Mohsin has reportedly learned BMS (Bachelor of Management Studies) from Mithibai College.Source: Bollywood
Shivangi Joshi, best known for playing Naira in the show is a BA graduate.Source: Bollywood
Ashnoor Kaur who played young Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is pursuing Bachelor's in Multimedia Communication.Source: Bollywood
Rohan Mehra aka Naksh has a degree from Hansraj College in New Delhi.Source: Bollywood
While his character in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai – Abhimanyu – is a doctor, Harshad Chopda is an engineering graduate.Source: Bollywood
It is said that Pranali Rathod aka Akshara is also an engineering graduate, as per reports.Source: Bollywood
Karishma was an air hostess before taking up acting in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.Source: Bollywood
