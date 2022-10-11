Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars’ education qualification

Let’s check out the education qualification of the cast members of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Shivani Pawaskar

Hina Khan

Hina aka the OG Akshara is said to have completed her MBA in Delhi.

Karan Mehra

Karan Mehra learned fashion design from the National Institute of Fashion Technology.

Mohsin Khan

Mohsin has reportedly learned BMS (Bachelor of Management Studies) from Mithibai College.

Shivangi Joshi

Shivangi Joshi, best known for playing Naira in the show is a BA graduate.

Ashnoor Kaur

Ashnoor Kaur who played young Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is pursuing Bachelor's in Multimedia Communication.

Rohan Mehra

Rohan Mehra aka Naksh has a degree from Hansraj College in New Delhi.

Harshad Chopda

While his character in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai – Abhimanyu – is a doctor, Harshad Chopda is an engineering graduate.

Pranali Rathod

It is said that Pranali Rathod aka Akshara is also an engineering graduate, as per reports.

Karishma Sawant

Karishma was an air hostess before taking up acting in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

