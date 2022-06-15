Let's see who are the top 10 TV jodis...Source: Bollywood
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Harsha Chopra-Pranali Rathod tops!Source: Bollywood
Shraddha Arya-Dheeraj Dhoopar of Kundali Bhagya at no 2.Source: Bollywood
Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna of Anupamaa are on no 3.Source: Bollywood
Yeh Hai Chahatein's Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi grab 4th spot.Source: Bollywood
Kumkum Bhagya's Mugdha Chaphekar-Krishna Kaul are on no 5.Source: Bollywood
Aishwarya Khare-Rohit Suchanti of Bhagya Lakshmi fame has been placed 6th.Source: Bollywood
Fanaa's Reem Shaikh-Zain Imam are in the 7th spot.Source: Bollywood
Priyanka Choudhary-Ankit Gupta of Udaariyaan grabbed the 8th spot.Source: Bollywood
Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan of Imlie fame are on no 9.Source: Bollywood
Shaheer Sheikh-Hiba Nawab are in the 10th spot.Source: Bollywood
