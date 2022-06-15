Tv jodis of the week!

Let's see who are the top 10 TV jodis...

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywood

ABHIRA

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Harsha Chopra-Pranali Rathod tops!

PREERAN

Shraddha Arya-Dheeraj Dhoopar of Kundali Bhagya at no 2.

MAAN

Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna of Anupamaa are on no 3.

RUSHA

Yeh Hai Chahatein's Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi grab 4th spot.

PRANBIR

Kumkum Bhagya's Mugdha Chaphekar-Krishna Kaul are on no 5.

RISHMI

Aishwarya Khare-Rohit Suchanti of Bhagya Lakshmi fame has been placed 6th.

AAKHI

Fanaa's Reem Shaikh-Zain Imam are in the 7th spot.

FATEJO

Priyanka Choudhary-Ankit Gupta of Udaariyaan grabbed the 8th spot.

ARYLIE

Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan of Imlie fame are on no 9.

KRISA

Shaheer Sheikh-Hiba Nawab are in the 10th spot.

