TOP 10 highest-paid TV actors

Check out the shocking amount of per day income of popular TV actors here:

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywood

Vivian D’Sena

Vivian D’Sena reportedly takes home Rs 1.5 lakhs per episode.

Source: Bollywood

Karan Patel

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star Karan charges Rs 1.25 lakhs per episode, it is said.

Source: Bollywood

Kapil Sharma

As per reports, Kapil takes home a fatty pay cheque of Rs 50 lakhs per episode.  

Source: Bollywood

Harshad Chopda

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai hunk earns Rs 3 lakhs per episode, say the reports.

Source: Bollywood

Sharad Malhotra

Naagin 5 fame Sharad Malhotra took home Rs 1.5 to 1.7 lakhs per episode, as per reports.

Source: Bollywood

Dheeraj Dhoopar

Sherdil Shergill actor earns Rs 2 lakhs per day.

Source: Bollywood

Gaurav Khanna

Anupamaa actor is reportedly getting a pay cheque of Rs 1. 5 lakhs.

Source: Bollywood

Shabir Ahluwalia

Shabir Ahluwalia earns about Rs 1.5 to 2 lakhs each episode.

Source: Bollywood

Nakuul Mehta

 Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’s Ram hiked his fees to Rs 2 lakhs per episode, state reports.

Source: Bollywood

Sunil Grover

As per reports, the comedian-actor takes home Rs 10 to 12 lakhs per day. 

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: TOP 10 pics of Shweta Tiwari in saree that are too sensuous

 Find Out More