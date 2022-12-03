Check out the shocking amount of per day income of popular TV actors here:Source: Bollywood
Vivian D’Sena reportedly takes home Rs 1.5 lakhs per episode.Source: Bollywood
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star Karan charges Rs 1.25 lakhs per episode, it is said.Source: Bollywood
As per reports, Kapil takes home a fatty pay cheque of Rs 50 lakhs per episode.Source: Bollywood
The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai hunk earns Rs 3 lakhs per episode, say the reports.Source: Bollywood
Naagin 5 fame Sharad Malhotra took home Rs 1.5 to 1.7 lakhs per episode, as per reports.Source: Bollywood
Sherdil Shergill actor earns Rs 2 lakhs per day.Source: Bollywood
Anupamaa actor is reportedly getting a pay cheque of Rs 1. 5 lakhs.Source: Bollywood
Shabir Ahluwalia earns about Rs 1.5 to 2 lakhs each episode.Source: Bollywood
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’s Ram hiked his fees to Rs 2 lakhs per episode, state reports.Source: Bollywood
As per reports, the comedian-actor takes home Rs 10 to 12 lakhs per day.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!