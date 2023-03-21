Here's how Shehnaaz Gill lost 12 kgs; check secret behind transformation

Shehnaaz Gill after Bigg Boss 13 lost 12 kg. You will be shocked to see her diet which will transform you also effectively. Here, check out the same.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 21, 2023

Morning Drink

The Bigg Boss 13 contestant begins her day with water, apple cider vinegar and then followed with a cup of tea.

Breakfast

Shehnaaz prefers to eat homemade food for breakfast.

Breakfast options

Shehnaaz likes to eat moong dosa, methi paratha which helps her in giving her protein intake.

Portion control

Shehnaaz believes that one should eat home-cooked food in portion control.

Water

Shehnaaz believes in drinking lots of water which is good for the skin and fitness journey.

Hydrated

Reportedly Shehnaaz drinks around 2-3 litres of water every day.

Morning drink recipie

Shehnaaz loves to also drink a cup of warm water with turmeric and apple cider vinegar.

Green tea

Shehnaaz likes to drink green tea for breakfast.

Coconut water

To keep herself hydrated Shehnaaz loves to drink coconut water as well.

Lunch recipie

Shehnaaz loves to eat moong daal with one roti for lunch.

