Here's how Shehnaaz Gill lost 12 kgs; check secret behind transformation

Shehnaaz Gill after Bigg Boss 13 lost 12 kg. You will be shocked to see her diet which will transform you also effectively. Here, check out the same.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 21, 2023
The Bigg Boss 13 contestant begins her day with water, apple cider vinegar and then followed with a cup of tea.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shehnaaz prefers to eat homemade food for breakfast.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shehnaaz likes to eat moong dosa, methi paratha which helps her in giving her protein intake.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shehnaaz believes that one should eat home-cooked food in portion control.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shehnaaz believes in drinking lots of water which is good for the skin and fitness journey.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly Shehnaaz drinks around 2-3 litres of water every day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shehnaaz loves to also drink a cup of warm water with turmeric and apple cider vinegar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shehnaaz likes to drink green tea for breakfast.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
To keep herself hydrated Shehnaaz loves to drink coconut water as well.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shehnaaz loves to eat moong daal with one roti for lunch.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!