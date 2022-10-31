Healthy lifestyle

The diva has always revealed that she is very conscious with her food choices and prefers eating healthy.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Healthy meals is the key

Urfi beleives to be very focused on the food that she consumes. She reportedly does not eat unhealthy.

Urfi's breakfast

Reportedly the actress consumes 2-3 litres of warm water. She then eats eggs, fruits, cereals and oatmeals.

Urfi's lunch

Reportedly the actress consumes grilled fish, green leafy vegetables, legumes and includes salads in her diet.

Urfi's dinner

The actress does not like eating rice for dinner. She keeps her meal balanced by eating dal, roti and sabzi as per reports.

Cheat meals

Occasionally Urfi likes to indulge in pizzas and ice-creams.

Fitness regime

Urfi likes to run on the treadmill and also likes to do yoga to be relaxed and focused.

