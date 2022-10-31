The diva has always revealed that she is very conscious with her food choices and prefers eating healthy.Source: Bollywood
Urfi beleives to be very focused on the food that she consumes. She reportedly does not eat unhealthy.Source: Bollywood
Reportedly the actress consumes 2-3 litres of warm water. She then eats eggs, fruits, cereals and oatmeals.Source: Bollywood
Reportedly the actress consumes grilled fish, green leafy vegetables, legumes and includes salads in her diet.Source: Bollywood
The actress does not like eating rice for dinner. She keeps her meal balanced by eating dal, roti and sabzi as per reports.Source: Bollywood
Occasionally Urfi likes to indulge in pizzas and ice-creams.Source: Bollywood
Urfi likes to run on the treadmill and also likes to do yoga to be relaxed and focused.Source: Bollywood
