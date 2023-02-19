Here's what Lock Upp season 1 stars are doing now

Here's what your favourite contestants from Lock Upp season 1 are up to. Season 1 of the show was a total hit.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 19, 2023

Munawar Faruqui

The winner of Lock Upp season 1 was seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Payal Rohatgi

The actress got married to her long-time boyfriend Sangram Singh after Lock Upp season 1.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anjali Arora

The Kachcha Badam fame actress has been busy with her projects and reels.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Azma Fallah

She keeps posting different videos on beauty and fashion of hers on social media.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prince Narula

He is popular with his different telly projects.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Poonam Pandey

She is seen in many Bollywood and TV events and did not do any project post Lock Upp.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Karanvir Bohra

The actor has been waiting for a good project it seems.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ali Merchant

He has been missing from the telly world for the longest time.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sara Khan

The actress may get married this year to Shantanu Raje whom she is dating for two years.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sidharth Sharma

The actor has not signed up for any big project after Lock Upp season 1.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: South Indian actresses who dazzled us with their desi looks

 

 Find Out More