Here's what Rubina Dilak and more Bigg Boss winners have been doing now
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Oct 15, 2024
Rubina Dilaik made her Bollywood debut with Ardh.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Prince Narula is currently seen on Roadies XX as a gang leader.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Gauahar Khan is seen striking a balance between personal and professional life.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Rahul Roy won Bigg Boss season 1 and has entered into production.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Shweta Tiwari was last seen in Indian Policer Force and will now be seen in Singham Again.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Shilpa Shinde was seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 14.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Late actor Sidharth Shukla was last seen in Broken But Beautiful 3.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Munawar Faruqui was seen in Follow Kar Lo Yaar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Tejasswi Prakash was seen in Naagin 6.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Gautam Gulati was last seen in a music video with Himanshi Khurana.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
