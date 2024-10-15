Here's what Rubina Dilak and more Bigg Boss winners have been doing now

Janhvi Sharma | Oct 15, 2024

Rubina Dilaik made her Bollywood debut with Ardh.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prince Narula is currently seen on Roadies XX as a gang leader.

Gauahar Khan is seen striking a balance between personal and professional life.

Rahul Roy won Bigg Boss season 1 and has entered into production.

Shweta Tiwari was last seen in Indian Policer Force and will now be seen in Singham Again.

Shilpa Shinde was seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 14.

Late actor Sidharth Shukla was last seen in Broken But Beautiful 3.

Munawar Faruqui was seen in Follow Kar Lo Yaar.

Tejasswi Prakash was seen in Naagin 6.

Gautam Gulati was last seen in a music video with Himanshi Khurana.

