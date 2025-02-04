Hiba Nawab confirms exit from Jhanak; here's what she plans to do next
Popular TV show Jhanak starring Hiba Nawab and Krushal Ahuja is set to take a leap of 20 years.
With the rumours of leap, speculations went rife that the leading star cast is going to quit the show.
In the latest interview, Hiba Nawab who plays the role of Jhanak has confirmed that she marking her exit from the show.
In an interview with Times Now, she revealed that she quit Jhanak because she won't look convincing playing a 45-year-old woman.
Hiba Nawab added that she learnt a lot from the show, and even lost weight in order to look like a young girl in Jhanak.
Post her exit, Hiba Nawab now plans to take a break before jumping onto her next project.
Hiba aka Jhanak expressed that she is feeling sad to leave the show as she had a great experience working with the team.
Apart from Hiba Nawab, it is reported that Krushal Ahuja who plays the role of Anirudh is also quitting the show.
To India Forums, Krushal Ahuja confirmed his exit stating that it was a mutual decision. He added that he considers it to be a 'new beginning'.
If reports are to be believed, Shoaib Ibrahim is set to replace Krushal Ahuja in Jhanak.
