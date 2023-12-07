Himanshi Khurana, Asim Riaz and more: Top Bigg Boss affairs that fizzled out over time

Television stars Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz have called it quits. Love blossomed between the two in Bigg Boss 13 house.

Himanshi shared the separation news and revealed that they are parting ways due to their religious beliefs.

Their separation news has left their fans shocked. Here's looking at other Bigg Boss couples who ended their relationship post the show.

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma who fell in love with each other in Bigg Boss 13 also called it quits. They sort of had a bitter break up.

Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgal fell in love with each other in Bigg Boss 15. They were so deeply in love that Ieshaan even proposed to her on show. But later on, they broke up.

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat fell in love in Bigg Boss OTT house. But their relationship did not last long.

Bandagi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma were together in Bigg Boss 11. After dating for almost five years, they parted ways.

Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon's affair was among the famous ones from Bigg Boss house. But their bond did not last long either.

Karishma Tanna and Upen Patel were a part of Bigg Boss 8. They called it quits after dating for a few years.

Tanishaa Mukerji and Arman Kohli grew close to each other in Bigg Boss 7. However, their bond fizzled out very soon after the show.

Ashmit Patel and Veena Mallik were all about PDA in Bigg Boss 4 house. From kissing to hugging, they were inseparable. But soon after the show, they ended their bond.

Pooja Bedi and Akashdeep Saigal were too much in love. He even got a tattoo of her name. But they their affair did not last long.

