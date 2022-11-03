Fans favourite

Fans of Asim and Himanshi love to see their funny clips and mushy snaps. We agree with them.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Bigg Boss 13

Himanshi and Asim met in Bigg Boss 13 house. Ever since they started dating they keep shelling relationship goals.

Source: Bollywood

Perfect pair

The sizzling chemistry between the duo will surely make you say that this pair was made in heaven.

Source: Bollywood

Khyaal Rakhya Kar

This snap is from their music clip named Khyaal Rakhya Kar where Amim and Himanshi's crackling chemistry was stunning.

Source: Bollywood

Aww-worthy PDA

Asim fell in love with Himanshi when he first saw her. At that time Himanshi was engaged to someone else.

Source: Bollywood

Just a friend

Himanshi had initially friend-zoned Asim but later realised her feelings for him. Rest is history.

Source: Bollywood

Adorable couple

If you scroll through Asim and Himanshi's Instagram you will find many romantic photos of them.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly's sweet photos with real life husband

 Find Out More