Hina Khan sets sun on fire in bikini

TV’s original Akshara is a true hottie in real life. Take a look at some of her bikini pics

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywood

Sizzling hot

Hina Khan shies the Sun with that hotness

Source: Bollywood

Pretty in pink

Take notes from Hina Khan on how to slay it on a bikini

Source: Bollywood

Slayer

Hina is killing it in blue

Source: Bollywood

Soaking the sun

Bold and beautiful

Source: Bollywood

Gorgeous in Purple

Hina flaunts her hot bod in sexy bikini

Source: Bollywood

Hot pink

Pink never looked this sexy before

Source: Bollywood

Blue baby

Owning it and how

Source: Bollywood

Beach lover

Beauty under the sun

Source: Bollywood

Summer vibes

Hina stuns in green monokini

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Past winners and their prize money

 Find Out More