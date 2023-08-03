Hina Khan, Divyanka Tripathi and more TV stars first salary will shock you

Here, take a look at TV stars first pay cheque which will shock you to hell.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Aug 03, 2023

Hina Khan

Hina Khan's first salary was Rs 45,000.

Divyanka Tripathi

She got Rs 250 as her first salary.

Rashami Desai

Rashami did a photoshoot for a hair company and got 1000 rupees as her salary

Kapil Sharma

His first job got him just 1500 rupees.

Shraddha Arya

Her first salary was 10,000 rupees

Asha Negi

Asha was working in a BPO in Dehradun. There she got INR 3500 as her first salary.

Ravi Dubey

Ravi Dubey's first salary was 20000 rupees

Kavita Kaushik

She hosted a show for a channel and got Rs 1500 for it.

Shivangi Joshi

She was paid Rs 10,000.

Sharad Kelkar

He was paid Rs 2500 as his first salary.

