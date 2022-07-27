These celebs went against their parents for their acting careers

From Kangana Ranaut, Pankaj Tripathi to Hina Khan; here is a list of TV and Bollywood celebs who went against their parents for acting careers.

Janhvi Sharma

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana also went against his family and came to Mumbai.

Hina Khan

Hina Khan's were against acting, but she rebelled against her entire family. Later, her dad supported her.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut's parents also wanted to keep her away from the world of glamour.

Shruti Sharma

Shruti Sharma did not get the support of her parents as they were against acting. The actress fought with her family and took up acting as her career.

Surveen Chawla

Surveen Chawla had to face lot of difficulties in taking up acting as a career.

Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi's family did not want him to come Mumbai and take up acting.

Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan also had a fight with his family as they were against acting.

