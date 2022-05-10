10 TV stars and first paychecks

Let’s have a dekko at the first salaries of Indian television celebs.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywood

Hina Khan

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress got her first salary of Rs 45,000, state reports.

Source: Bollywood

Kapil Sharma

The comedian reportedly got Rs 1500 as his first salary.

Source: Bollywood

Rashami Desai

Naagin 6 actress got Rs 1000 for a photoshoot.

Source: Bollywood

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka had hosted an event for which she got Rs 250 as her paycheck.

Source: Bollywood

Shivangi Joshi

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Shivangi’s first salary was Rs 10,000 for an Ad.

Source: Bollywood

Sharad Kelkar

Sharad was a gym instructor back in the early days. His first salary was Rs 2500 which he earned at the age of 18.

Source: Bollywood

Rupal Patel

Tera Mera Saath Rahe actress took tuition of kids in his residency. She earned Rs 60 for the same.

Source: Bollywood

Asha Negi

Baarish and Abhay 3 actress used to work in BPO. For the same, she got Rs 3500.

Source: Bollywood

Shraddha Arya

Kundali Bhagya reportedly featured in a detergent brand’s ad for which she got Rs 10,000.

Source: Bollywood

Sambhavna Seth

Sambhavna sold churan in Delhi at a very young age to help her family. She got Rs 6K to 7K a month.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Malaika Arora, Tamannaah Bhatia and more gorgeous beauties who got trolled for their awkward 'walk'

 Find Out More