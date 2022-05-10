Let’s have a dekko at the first salaries of Indian television celebs.Source: Bollywood
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress got her first salary of Rs 45,000, state reports.Source: Bollywood
The comedian reportedly got Rs 1500 as his first salary.Source: Bollywood
Naagin 6 actress got Rs 1000 for a photoshoot.Source: Bollywood
Divyanka had hosted an event for which she got Rs 250 as her paycheck.Source: Bollywood
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Shivangi’s first salary was Rs 10,000 for an Ad.Source: Bollywood
Sharad was a gym instructor back in the early days. His first salary was Rs 2500 which he earned at the age of 18.Source: Bollywood
Tera Mera Saath Rahe actress took tuition of kids in his residency. She earned Rs 60 for the same.Source: Bollywood
Baarish and Abhay 3 actress used to work in BPO. For the same, she got Rs 3500.Source: Bollywood
Kundali Bhagya reportedly featured in a detergent brand’s ad for which she got Rs 10,000.Source: Bollywood
Sambhavna sold churan in Delhi at a very young age to help her family. She got Rs 6K to 7K a month.Source: Bollywood
