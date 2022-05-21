TV Actresses in see-through outfits 

Let's see who stole the thunder in sheer outfits... 

Shivani Pawaskar

Hina Khan 

Hina Khan turned up the heat at the French Riviera aka Cannes 2022. 

Jennifer Winget 

Beyhadh actress wore a sheer shirt over her bralet and trousers. 

Mouni Roy 

Brahmastra actress is an enchantress in a sheer dress...

Nia Sharma 

Ishq Mein Marjawan actress is the boldest diva on TV! She wore a lot of sheer outfits... 

Rashami Desai 

Naagin 6 actress sizzled in an embellished gown. 

Krystle D'Souza 

Chehre actress Krystle dished out sheer dress goals in this one...

Shehnaaz Gill 

The makeover suits Shehnaaz Gill, doesn't it?  

