Hina Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Rashami Desai and other TV actresses who entered Punjabi films

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 28, 2023

Hina Khan

Hina Khan is the latest ITV actress to foray into Punjabi films

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shinda Shinda No Papa

The name of the film is Shinda Shinda No Papa

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rashami Desai

Rashami Desai is making her debut soon in Punjabi films

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chambe Di Booti

The name of Rashami Desai's movie is Chambe Di Booti

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Upcoming film

The movie stars Rubina Dilaik and Inder Chahal

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jannat Zubair

Jannat Zubair's film Kulche Chole was about entrepreneurship

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kulche Chole

The film was a heartwarming tale of love

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jasmin Bhasin

Made her debut with Gippy Grewal in 2022 with a hit movie

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Honeymoon

Jasmin Bhasin and Gippy Grewal's film was a family romance

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mahira Sharma

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma has done many Punjabi films

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lehmbr Ginni

Mahira Sharma and Ranjit Bawa were the lead stars of this movie

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 15 years of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Shailesh Lodha, Raj Anadkat and more actors who quit the show midway

 

 Find Out More