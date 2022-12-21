Style lesson

If you are new bride-to-be then Hina's latest Instagram posts will surely inspire you.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Blingy lehenga

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star posted her latest snaps in a sexy blingy lehenga which was a treat to the sore eyes.

About Hina's lehenga

The star wore a pastel coloured lehenga which screamt of grace, elegance and is something you need to keep in yout wardrobe.

Steal-worthy lehenga

Hina's lehenga blouse was too hot as it had a sexy cutout kind of a neckline.

Interesting caption

Aparrt from her lehenga having a deep neckline, she wrote a caption where she told her fans to be 'your own sparkle'.

Wedding guest look

Hina paired her lehenga with an embroidered dupatta on the shoulders which was all things stylish.

Accessories

Hina completed her look with diamond jewellery which totally made her dazzle.

Wedding look

If you have a wedding to attend then don't forget to bookmark this lehenga.

Highlighter look

We love the way Hina has put matte lipstick, opted for a shimmery eye makeup and applied highlighter on her cheekbones.

Hina Khan's wardrobe

Hina's fashionable ethnic wardrobe is an inspiration for all your festive occasions.

