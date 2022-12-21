If you are new bride-to-be then Hina's latest Instagram posts will surely inspire you.Source: Bollywood
The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star posted her latest snaps in a sexy blingy lehenga which was a treat to the sore eyes.Source: Bollywood
The star wore a pastel coloured lehenga which screamt of grace, elegance and is something you need to keep in yout wardrobe.Source: Bollywood
Hina's lehenga blouse was too hot as it had a sexy cutout kind of a neckline.Source: Bollywood
Aparrt from her lehenga having a deep neckline, she wrote a caption where she told her fans to be 'your own sparkle'.Source: Bollywood
Hina paired her lehenga with an embroidered dupatta on the shoulders which was all things stylish.Source: Bollywood
Hina completed her look with diamond jewellery which totally made her dazzle.Source: Bollywood
If you have a wedding to attend then don't forget to bookmark this lehenga.Source: Bollywood
We love the way Hina has put matte lipstick, opted for a shimmery eye makeup and applied highlighter on her cheekbones.Source: Bollywood
Hina's fashionable ethnic wardrobe is an inspiration for all your festive occasions.Source: Bollywood
