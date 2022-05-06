A look at TV divas who got slammed for posing in hot bikinisSource: Bollywood
Aamna Sharif has often been culture-shamed for sharing hot pictures.Source: Bollywood
Gauahar Khan has been often targeted by trolls for sharing hot pictures.Source: Bollywood
Hina Khan was culture-shamed after she shared this picture on social media.Source: Bollywood
Sana Saeed was lectured for going all bold for photoshoot.Source: Bollywood
Sana Maqbool faced backlash for sharing hot and happening pictures.Source: Bollywood
Sanjeeda Sheikh has been a constant target of trolls on social media.Source: Bollywood
Negar Khan has also faced the wrath of netizens over her bold pics.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!