Hotties in bikinis

A look at TV divas who got slammed for posing in hot bikinis

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywood

Aamna Sharif

Aamna Sharif has often been culture-shamed for sharing hot pictures.

Source: Bollywood

Adaa-Khan

Source: Bollywood

Gauahar Khan

Gauahar Khan has been often targeted by trolls for sharing hot pictures.

Source: Bollywood

Hina Khan

Hina Khan was culture-shamed after she shared this picture on social media.

Source: Bollywood

Sana Saeed

Sana Saeed was lectured for going all bold for photoshoot.

Source: Bollywood

Sana Maqbool

Sana Maqbool faced backlash for sharing hot and happening pictures.

Source: Bollywood

Sanjeeda Sheikh

Sanjeeda Sheikh has been a constant target of trolls on social media.

Source: Bollywood

Negar Khan

Negar Khan has also faced the wrath of netizens over her bold pics.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and other divas who were CAUGHT crying in public

 Find Out More