Hina Khan

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress looked sensuous in a white coloured party top and sky-blue ripped jeans which she teamed with a belt.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Divyanka Tripathi

The Ye Hai Mohabbatein actress looks super cool in a denim blue baggy ripped jeans and a full sleeves purple-coloured top.

Nia Sharma

The Naagin star never shies away from experimenting with her sartorial picks and looks.

Karishma Tanna

The actress was seen wearing straight-cut blue coloured ripped jeans and a white t-shirt that had Netflix written on the same.

Tejasswi Prakash

The actress is surely oozing oomph in these high-waist sky-blue ripped jeans which she teamed with a white shirt.

Urfi Javed

The Bigg Boss OTT fame diva wore an unconventional ripped denim jeans and a white-coloured sleeveless top.

Mouni Roy

Her ripped jeans styles are meant to be bookmarked. She is looking biker-chic in this particular look.

Surbhi Chandna

She is known for her stylish looks in ripped jeans. The actress is showing off her sultry self in this white crop top and blue denim.

Nikki Tamboli

The Bigg Boss 14 contestant is really an inspiration when it comes to wearing ripped jeans. She is looking sultry in this frame.

Rubina Dilaik

The actress looked trendy in this blue ripped jeans and brown crop top.

