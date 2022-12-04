Top 10 Haldi outfits inspired by TV divas

Let's check out some yellow ethnic wear by our popular TV Divas for pre-wedding festivities, that is, Haldi outfits inspiration. 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywood

Jennifer Winget 

A lemon yellow outfit is a rarity but surely looks super good. Jennifer always dishing out the best looks. 

Source: Bollywood

Rubina Dilaik 

A candid from the sets of Shakti, Rubin looks pretty in a yellow sharara with a red dupatta. 

Source: Bollywood

Hina Khan

A co-ord set inspo by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress.

Source: Bollywood

Surbhi Jyoti

Opt for Mustard yellow to stand out, just like Surbhi Jyoti. 

Source: Bollywood

Mouni Roy

A large-sequined bordered sheer yellow saree is perfect. 

Source: Bollywood

Shehnaaz Gill 

A yellow lehenga choli is just the prettiest. 

Source: Bollywood

Sriti Jha 

Sriti Jha in a plain saree is also dishing out patakha vibe. 

Source: Bollywood

Tejasswi Prakash 

A lemon-yellow embellished lehenga would do great as well. 

Source: Bollywood

Ankita Lokhande 

A palazzo and Anarkali set is something different, no? Ankita looks gorgeous. 

Source: Bollywood

Disha Parmar 

A heavy chikan dress in yellow is just gorgeous, just like Disha Parmar. 

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Priyanka Chopra to Shruti Haasan: Top 10 actresses and their shocking transformations

 Find Out More