Let's check out some yellow ethnic wear by our popular TV Divas for pre-wedding festivities, that is, Haldi outfits inspiration.Source: Bollywood
A lemon yellow outfit is a rarity but surely looks super good. Jennifer always dishing out the best looks.Source: Bollywood
A candid from the sets of Shakti, Rubin looks pretty in a yellow sharara with a red dupatta.Source: Bollywood
A co-ord set inspo by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress.Source: Bollywood
Opt for Mustard yellow to stand out, just like Surbhi Jyoti.Source: Bollywood
A large-sequined bordered sheer yellow saree is perfect.Source: Bollywood
A yellow lehenga choli is just the prettiest.Source: Bollywood
Sriti Jha in a plain saree is also dishing out patakha vibe.Source: Bollywood
A lemon-yellow embellished lehenga would do great as well.Source: Bollywood
A palazzo and Anarkali set is something different, no? Ankita looks gorgeous.Source: Bollywood
A heavy chikan dress in yellow is just gorgeous, just like Disha Parmar.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!