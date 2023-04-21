TV stars inspired Eid Ul Fitr 2023 looks

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 21, 2023

Wear a sexy turqoise green coloured salwar suit like Hina Khan did and celebrate Eid with your friends and family.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Adaa Khan looks beyond stunning in this ethnic outfit which you can wear for Eid.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Wear a simple white sharara set like Gauahar Khan wore this Eid.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A purple salwar kameez like Urfi Javed wore never goes out of fashion on Eid.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sara Khan's beige coloured anarkali is too cute to be worn on Eid.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sumbul Touqeer looks chic in this pretty pink kurta set.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Reem Sameer Sheikh looks too cute in this beige coloured salwar-kameez with a veil.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rakhi Sawant looks pretty in this purple kurta set.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nia Sharma knows to look elegant in a kurti.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shehnaaz Gill's traditional beige colooured anarkali set is what you need on Eid.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 South Indian actresses in pantsuit

 

 Find Out More