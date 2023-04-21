TV stars inspired Eid Ul Fitr 2023 looks
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 21, 2023
Wear a sexy turqoise green coloured salwar suit like Hina Khan did and celebrate Eid with your friends and family.
Adaa Khan looks beyond stunning in this ethnic outfit which you can wear for Eid.
Wear a simple white sharara set like Gauahar Khan wore this Eid.
A purple salwar kameez like Urfi Javed wore never goes out of fashion on Eid.
Sara Khan's beige coloured anarkali is too cute to be worn on Eid.
Sumbul Touqeer looks chic in this pretty pink kurta set.
Reem Sameer Sheikh looks too cute in this beige coloured salwar-kameez with a veil.
Rakhi Sawant looks pretty in this purple kurta set.
Nia Sharma knows to look elegant in a kurti.
Shehnaaz Gill's traditional beige colooured anarkali set is what you need on Eid.
