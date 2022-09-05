Hina Khan’s strict fitness routine

Have a look at how Hina Khan manages to maintain her perfectly toned body

Regular workouts

Heavy weight lifting and stretching are a part of Hina Khan’s workout regime. It keeps her core strong

Happy Dance

Hina Khan loves to dance and it gives her a sense of freshness throughout the day

Vitamin D fix

Sun is the best source of Vitamin D and Hina soaks it all in

Squats and Cardio

Runs and squats are a good way to keep the body motivated through out the day

Relaxation

Being all relaxed once in a while can help the mental health be well

Staying Hydrated

Water is a great source to have pure skin and blood

Fresh fruits

Fresh fruits especially citrus fruits are loved by Hina Khan as they are very healthy for the body

