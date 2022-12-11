Couple goals

Hina and Rocky have been in a relationship since many years and fans are in love with the pair.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Hina's main man

The actress often shares mushy snaps with her main guy on Instagram and fans totally love the same.

Source: Bollywood

Closest together

Hina has good relations with Rocky's family and celebrates all festivals with them.

Source: Bollywood

Vacation goals

The actress often goes to vacations with her boyfriend. They often go to exotic plcaes like Maldives, Budapest to name a few.

Source: Bollywood

Serious goals

Hina has often revealed that she is very serious about Rocky who is an important part of her life

Source: Bollywood

All things cute

Hina has worn a black striped top with a hat while Rocky has worn a blue jacket and looked dapper.

Source: Bollywood

Kiss of love

In this snap we see Hina giving a cute kiss to her boyfriend as he looks goofy.

Source: Bollywood

Post card perfect

No filter is needed in this photo, as the pair who look madly in love make up for a perfect match.

Source: Bollywood

Breakup rumours

The actress put rest to latest speculations of she and Rocky breaking up by posting romantic snaps.

Source: Bollywood

Marriage goals

Rocky had revealed reportedly, that he and Hina were not in a rush to get married as they have faced all seasons of life together.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Rare facts Ishan Kishan's model girlfriend Aditi Hundia

 Find Out More