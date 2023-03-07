Holi 2023: Top 10 celebs favourite snack on Holi

Holi is here and know what your favourite celebs love to eat during the festival of colours. Check out the full list of stars favourite dishes here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 07, 2023

Parth Samthaan

The actor loves to eat Gujiya on Holi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dheeraj Dhoopar

The actor is also a fan of Gujjas and waits for Holi to eat the same.

Karan Patel

His favourite snack on Holi is vada pav

Rubina Dilaik

She loves to eat Indian sweets on Holi that is Rabdi and Jalebi.

Abhinav Shukla

He loves to eat fried pakoras and samosas.

Sayantani Ghosh

She loves to drink thandai and gujiyas.

Mohit Malhotra

He loves to gorge on Dahi Bhalla, Dal Kachori and Thandai.

Hunar Hale

Dahi vada is what she enjoys.

Donal Bisht

She loves to Gujiya which is her favourite delicacy.

Avinash Sachdev

He loves eating chikkis, Sindhi Ghear.

