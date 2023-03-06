Holi 2023: TV stars inspired hairstyles for the festival of colours

The festival of colours, Holi begins in a few hours. Check out looks of TV stars hairstyles which will give you inspiration to look dazzling.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 06, 2023

Ankita Lokhande

You need to try out this creative hairstyle on Holi.

Ashnoor Kaur

The young actress looks radiant in this open hairstyle.

Donal Bisht

She looks so cute as she tied a bun which you too can do on Holi.

Tinaa Datta

A centre partition hairstyle is all you need to look hot like Tina.

Tejasswi Prakash

The Naagin star has long tresses and is surely shelling out sexy stylish goals.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan

She looks too cute in this bun which you should do.

Soundarya Sharma

Wear a saree and let your neatly tied bun make nosie like Soundarya did.

Anushka Sen

Tie your hair in plaits as you play Holi, like Anushka.

Rupali Ganguly

You cannot go wrong with bun hairstyle like Rupali.

Rubina Dilaik

Do a top bun to look sexy like Rubina in this frame.

