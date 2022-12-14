The star opened up about how her mental health was affected because of the taunts she had gotten from housemates.Source: Bollywood
Reportedly, she had opened up about having suicidal tendencies and anger issues in the house.Source: Bollywood
The Bigg Boss OTT winner had a panic attack in the house. It had given her a lot of stress.Source: Bollywood
The star revealed being isolated in the home. It was a very difficult time for her.Source: Bollywood
The singer who was in Bigg Boss 15 suffered a bad panic attack while arguing with a participant.Source: Bollywood
The Punjabi star revealed of landing in major depression post-Bigg Boss and that it took her two years to come out.Source: Bollywood
The Bigg Boss 13 star had got a panic attack post she fought with another participant.Source: Bollywood
The Bigg Boss 14 participant revealed that he has been scared of being alone and yet has not come out of his mental illness.Source: Bollywood
The actress did not shy away from saying that she has been suffering from anxiety and depression in the Bigg Boss house.Source: Bollywood
The Bigg Boss 15 participant revealed having anxiety issues post she was in the Bigg Boss house.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!