Jasmin Bhasin

The star opened up about how her mental health was affected because of the taunts she had gotten from housemates.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Rubina Dilaik

Reportedly, she had opened up about having suicidal tendencies and anger issues in the house.

Source: Bollywood

Divya Agarwal

The Bigg Boss OTT winner had a panic attack in the house. It had given her a lot of stress.

Source: Bollywood

Kashmera Shah

The star revealed being isolated in the home. It was a very difficult time for her.

Source: Bollywood

Afsana Khan

The singer who was in Bigg Boss 15 suffered a bad panic attack while arguing with a participant.

Source: Bollywood

Himanshi Khurana

The Punjabi star revealed of landing in major depression post-Bigg Boss and that it took her two years to come out.

Source: Bollywood

Arti Singh

The Bigg Boss 13 star had got a panic attack post she fought with another participant.

Source: Bollywood

Eijaz Khan

The Bigg Boss 14 participant revealed that he has been scared of being alone and yet has not come out of his mental illness.

Source: Bollywood

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

The actress did not shy away from saying that she has been suffering from anxiety and depression in the Bigg Boss house.

Source: Bollywood

Shamita Shetty

The Bigg Boss 15 participant revealed having anxiety issues post she was in the Bigg Boss house.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Google's top trending movie searches of 2022

 Find Out More