She is an Indian TV actress who has done many serials but right now is playing the role of Imlie in season 2.
The duo were also seen going to Goa to celebrate Sahil's birthday. The duo were also seen dancing and having a good time together.
Megha keeps posting photos with her close buddy Sahil Phull. The duo were a part of Sab TV's Kaatelal and Sons and have been good friends with one another.
Megha is known to put romantic captions on her post. In this particular picture on Instagram, she had captioned it as 'Laal Ishq'.
We wonder whom she was hinting at when she wrote a caption on her post that read, "Tum mujhe kyun nahi mile pahe"?
Megha loves travelling and the proof of the same is her posts on Instagram. She always has a gala time posting photos related to travel.
Megha keeps sharing photos of her pretty looks on her social media feed. We cannot take our eyes off Megha's beauty.
Megha and Sahil often keep posting cute comments on each other's social media posts.
Fans of Megha and Sahil call them Mehil fondly. There is no confirmation related to if two of them being more than good friends.
Aren't they both looking cute in this particular frame? According to a Telly Chakkar report, Megha and Sahil are more than just good friends.
