Know everything about Seerat Kapoor who will be entering ImlieSource: Bollywood
She's a choreographer working majorly in Telugu filmsSource: Bollywood
Seerat has acted in many South Indian filmsSource: Bollywood
In addition to acting and dancing, Kapoor is a trained Indian Classical singerSource: Bollywood
Seerat has a degree in Mass Communication from R.D National CollegeSource: Bollywood
Seerat is currently working on film Maarich starring Tusshar Kapoor and Naseeruddin ShahSource: Bollywood
Seerat is now roped in for Imlie and she will be playing a negative characterSource: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!