All you need to know about Seerat Kapoor

Know everything about Seerat Kapoor who will be entering Imlie

Work history

She's a choreographer working majorly in Telugu films

Filmography

Seerat has acted in many South Indian films

Classical singer

In addition to acting and dancing, Kapoor is a trained Indian Classical singer

Education

Seerat has a degree in Mass Communication from R.D National College

Upcoming movies

Seerat is currently working on film Maarich starring Tusshar Kapoor and Naseeruddin Shah

Imlie

Seerat is now roped in for Imlie and she will be playing a negative character

