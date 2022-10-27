The dapper and young actor has won the hearts of many by playing Shaurya in Zindagi Ki Mehek. He did the debut with the same in 2016 and came to light.Source: Bollywood
Want style tips for a date? Check out this snap of Karan.Source: Bollywood
The actor is not just known for his killer looks but is also famous for his sartorial picks.Source: Bollywood
Let the eyes do the talking. Karan has unmissable appeal.Source: Bollywood
The way this Imlie star is looking at the camera will make every woman drool.Source: Bollywood
The actor loves to travel, gym, eat homemade food and strike swag poses for the camera.Source: Bollywood
The actor is known to have a chiselled and muscular build. He is known to workout a lot at the gym.Source: Bollywood
