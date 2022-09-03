Imlie fame Sumbul and Fahmaan share a great bond off screen. Have a look at some of the fun moments they shareSource: Bollywood
Fahmaan and Sumbul’s fun banter behind the scenes of ImlieSource: Bollywood
Always pulling each other’s legSource: Bollywood
This onscreen couple has got us all heart eyesSource: Bollywood
This muddy picture is fun and fabulousSource: Bollywood
Their fans have given them a name and we think it’s pretty cute, ArylieSource: Bollywood
They fit in together like a puzzle pieceSource: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!