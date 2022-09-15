Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan’s fun selfies

Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan’s fun banter can be seen on their social media. Here are some selfies that are unmissable

Black and white

Sumbul and Fahmaan’s smiles add colour to this monochrome pic

Cutest co-stars

Sumbul, Fahmaan’s sizzling chemistry is a talk of the town

Mirror mirror on the wall

Sumbul, Fahmaan’s mirror picture screams perfection

Having fun on sets

The fans’ expressions are same as Sumbul and Fahmaan’s in the picture

Strongest bond

Their friendship is for ever and we all can see that

Goofy

Trying on different filters and having fun

Always in character

The secret to their happiness is each other’s company

