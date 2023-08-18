Indian Idol 14: Hussain Kuwajerwala takes on hosting duties, take a look at hosts over the years

Hussain Kuwajerwala will be hosting Indian Idol 14. Here's a look at stars who hosted the show earlier.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 18, 2023
Hussain Kuwajerwala is all set to return as the host of Indian Idol 14 after five years. He has hosted the show many times earlier and now he is back.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aman Verma was the host of the first season of Indian Idol.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mini Mathur hosted Indian Idol 2, 3, 6.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Meiyang Chang hosted Indian Idol 4.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Indian Idol 1 winner Abhijeet Sawant hosted season 5.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karan Wahi hosted Indian Idol season 7 and 9.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mandira Bedi has hosted Indian Idol 7.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Asha Negi has hosted Indian Idol 8 with Hussain.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Paritosh has hosted season 9 with Karan Wahi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Maniesh Paul has hosted Indian Idol 10.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aditya Narayan has hosted Indian Idol 11, 12 and 13.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
