Indian Idol 14: Hussain Kuwajerwala takes on hosting duties, take a look at hosts over the years

Hussain Kuwajerwala will be hosting Indian Idol 14. Here's a look at stars who hosted the show earlier.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 18, 2023

Hussain Kuwajerwala

Hussain Kuwajerwala is all set to return as the host of Indian Idol 14 after five years. He has hosted the show many times earlier and now he is back.

Aman Verma

Aman Verma was the host of the first season of Indian Idol.

Mini Mathur

Mini Mathur hosted Indian Idol 2, 3, 6.

Meiyang Chang

Meiyang Chang hosted Indian Idol 4.

Abhijeet Sawant

Indian Idol 1 winner Abhijeet Sawant hosted season 5.

Karan Wahi

Karan Wahi hosted Indian Idol season 7 and 9.

Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi has hosted Indian Idol 7.

Asha Negi

Asha Negi has hosted Indian Idol 8 with Hussain.

Paritosh Tripathi

Paritosh has hosted season 9 with Karan Wahi.

Maniesh Paul

Maniesh Paul has hosted Indian Idol 10.

Aditya Narayan

Aditya Narayan has hosted Indian Idol 11, 12 and 13.

