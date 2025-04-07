Indian Idol season 15 winner Manasi Ghosh's best moment with celebs

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 07, 2025

Manasi Ghosh has been making headlines with her recent Indian Idol season 15 win.

Manasi Ghosh has become a household name with her impressive singing style.

Manasi started the journey in music as a hobby which soon became her passion.

Manasi has won millions of hearts with her beautiful singing and impressive talent.

Manasi was not just fans' favorite but also one the judges' most favorite contestant.

She has shared heartening moments with Shreya Ghoshal during Indian Idol and also wished her happy birthday through her post.

manasi ghosh (7)

Manasi also uploaded photos with Sonu Nigam, wishing him happy birthday.

Manasi also posted a fan girl moment with Akshay Kumar on the sets of Indian Idol.

Manasi also posted pictures with Karisma Kapoor, the iconic diva of the 90s.

Manasi shared photos with first Indian Idol host Aditya Narayan and called him the best host ever.

