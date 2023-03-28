Inside Hina Khan’s luxurious Mumbai apartment will leave you feeling envious

Hina Khan owns a lavish abode in a high-rise building in Mumbai. Without further ado, let's take a tour of her flat.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 28, 2023

About Hina Khan

Hina Khan is a prominent television celebrity who garnered immense fame with the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Hina Khan house tour

Hina Khan often shares glimpses of her luxurious flat on Instagram. Let’s take a virtual tour of her apartment

Living Room

The living room has an earthy colour theme added with painting and Islamic frames.

Awards Cabinet

Hina Khan has a cabinet solely dedicated to her awards and achievements

Bedrooms

Hina Khan has maintained her bedroom with a subtle interior

Walk-in closet

Hina is a fashionista and her closet is a treasure chest of exquisite accessories, footwear, and clothes.

Balcony

Hina Khan lives in a high-rise residential tower that offers her an alluring skyline view from the balcony.

Modern Bathroom

The actress often posts skincare routine videos and photos straight from her bathroom

Workout space

The actress has a dedicated workout space in her apartment where she does exercises and yoga

