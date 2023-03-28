Inside Hina Khan’s luxurious Mumbai apartment will leave you feeling envious

Hina Khan owns a lavish abode in a high-rise building in Mumbai. Without further ado, let's take a tour of her flat.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 28, 2023
Hina Khan is a prominent television celebrity who garnered immense fame with the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hina Khan often shares glimpses of her luxurious flat on Instagram. Let’s take a virtual tour of her apartmentSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The living room has an earthy colour theme added with painting and Islamic frames.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hina Khan has a cabinet solely dedicated to her awards and achievementsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Hina Khan has maintained her bedroom with a subtle interiorSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Hina is a fashionista and her closet is a treasure chest of exquisite accessories, footwear, and clothes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hina Khan lives in a high-rise residential tower that offers her an alluring skyline view from the balcony.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress often posts skincare routine videos and photos straight from her bathroomSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress has a dedicated workout space in her apartment where she does exercises and yogaSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!