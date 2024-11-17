Inside photos of Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly's luxurious Mumbai home
Sanskruti NemaneSource:
Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 16, 2024
Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly has been in the news for a long time. Her stepdaughter, Esha Verma's allegations against her have been in the news. Ever since then, a lot has been said about Rupali and her personal life.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Rupal has a gorgeous home in Mumbai and this balcony is her favourite place in the house. It is a french window and she has kept many beautiful plants in her balcony.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
She has designed her home beautifully and her choices are quite elegant. We loved this olive coloured sofa for a white background.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Her cosy blue bed looks so comfortable and classy.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
She also has a library in her house where all her and Ashwin's favourite books are kept.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The living area has been painted in a warm white colour. She has kept the ceiling PoP quite simple yet decent.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Her kitchen area is also quite beautiful.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Again, her living area is so nicely made. We loved the way she has kept things simple in her house.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
She also has a good city view from her balcony it seems.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Well, the diva also has a good photogenic area in her house where she has again kept some plants.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Rupali also owns a luxurious car and truly lives like a queen.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Inside photos of Ajay Devgn-Kajol's Rs 60 crore luxurious home