Inside photos of Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly's luxurious Mumbai home

Sanskruti Nemane Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 16, 2024

Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly has been in the news for a long time. Her stepdaughter, Esha Verma's allegations against her have been in the news. Ever since then, a lot has been said about Rupali and her personal life.

Rupal has a gorgeous home in Mumbai and this balcony is her favourite place in the house. It is a french window and she has kept many beautiful plants in her balcony.

She has designed her home beautifully and her choices are quite elegant. We loved this olive coloured sofa for a white background.

Her cosy blue bed looks so comfortable and classy.

She also has a library in her house where all her and Ashwin's favourite books are kept.

The living area has been painted in a warm white colour. She has kept the ceiling PoP quite simple yet decent.

Her kitchen area is also quite beautiful.

Again, her living area is so nicely made. We loved the way she has kept things simple in her house.

She also has a good city view from her balcony it seems.

Well, the diva also has a good photogenic area in her house where she has again kept some plants.

Rupali also owns a luxurious car and truly lives like a queen.

