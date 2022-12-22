Inside Shweta Tiwari, Palak Tiwari and Reyansh's pre-Christmas bash

Shweta Tiwari had a pre-Christmas bash with her babies Palak Tiwari and Reyansh. The photos are surely unmissable and are setting in Christmas vibes.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Ahead of Christmas 2022

Shweta Tiwari with her kids Palak Tiwari and Reyansh were seen enjoying pre- Christmas with one another.

Pre-Christmas snaps

Palak posted cute photos of the trio on Instagram where they were seen enjoying their pre-Christmas bash.

Posers

We love the way mommy and daughter are posing in front of the Christmas tree.

Palak and her buddy

It looks like Palak's friend also had arrived for the pre-Christmas bash and had fun.

Gala time

Palak was seen having a ball of a time with her baby brother which was all things sweet.

Friendly snap

Palak's friend also was seen joining in the fun with Shweta and Reyansh.

Cute Reyansh

Shweta's youngest son Reyansh was seen wearing a blue and yellow attire and looked dapper.

Outfits of the trio

Shweta wore a denim outfit while Palak was seen decked up in a red coloured night dress.

Palak and her brother

Palak was seen striking a cute pose with her younger step brother Reyansh which was adorable.

About Shweta

Her child Palak is from her first marriage with Raja Chaudhary whom she divorced. Reyansh is from her second husband Abhinav Kohli who is now estranged.

