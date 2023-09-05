Ishita Dutta, Bharti Singh and more TV actresses who resumed work immediately after pregnancy

Ishita Dutta recently delivered a baby and in just few days announced that she is resuming work. Here are TV actresses who resumed work soon after delivery.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 05, 2023
Ishita Dutta recently revealed that she has already started working. She spoke about staying away from her baby boy while working.
Bharti was working one day prior to her delivery as well. She resumed work in just 12 days of her delivery.
Gauahar Khan also started working in a few days of her delivery. She also lost a lot of weight soon.
Debina is not seen in TV shows yet but she is active on Youtube. Post her delivery, she started making her videos and reels as well.
Kishwer never stopped making videos for her Youtube channel. She also did brand collabs on Instagram and was recently seen in Channa Mereya.
Priya returned to TMKOC within a few months of delivering a baby.
Saumya returned to Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain within 4 months.
Chhavi resumed work within a month of delivering her baby.
Kanika Maheshwari resumed shooting for Diya Aur Baati Hum in just few days of deliverying a baby.
Charu also started with making videos for her Youtube channel within a few days of her baby's birth.
Navina Bole also resumes work in just few days of child birth.
