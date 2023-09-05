Ishita Dutta, Bharti Singh and more TV actresses who resumed work immediately after pregnancy

Ishita Dutta recently delivered a baby and in just few days announced that she is resuming work. Here are TV actresses who resumed work soon after delivery.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 05, 2023

Ishita Dutta Sheth

Ishita Dutta recently revealed that she has already started working. She spoke about staying away from her baby boy while working.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bharti Singh

Bharti was working one day prior to her delivery as well. She resumed work in just 12 days of her delivery.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gauahar Khan

Gauahar Khan also started working in a few days of her delivery. She also lost a lot of weight soon.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Debina Bonnerjee

Debina is not seen in TV shows yet but she is active on Youtube. Post her delivery, she started making her videos and reels as well.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kishwer Merchant

Kishwer never stopped making videos for her Youtube channel. She also did brand collabs on Instagram and was recently seen in Channa Mereya.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priya Ahuja Rajda

Priya returned to TMKOC within a few months of delivering a baby.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Saumya Tandon

Saumya returned to Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain within 4 months.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chhavi Mittal

Chhavi resumed work within a month of delivering her baby.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kanika Maheshwari

Kanika Maheshwari resumed shooting for Diya Aur Baati Hum in just few days of deliverying a baby.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Charu Asopa

Charu also started with making videos for her Youtube channel within a few days of her baby's birth.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Navina Bole

Navina Bole also resumes work in just few days of child birth.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

