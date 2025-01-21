Ishq Murshid to Humsafar; Top 10 Pakistani dramas that will reinstate your faith in love

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 21, 2025

Here are the list of the best Pakistani dramas you must add to your watch list

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum highlights the story of two brothers raised together but are completely different from each other.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Zard Patton Ka Bunn centers on a girl who breaks societal norms to become a doctor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jafaa is a beautiful love story that revolves around a bubbly girl and an unmarried doctor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gentleman follows a gangster who ends up falling in love with a TV journalist.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mann Jogi follows a girl who fights against the typical rituals of the society

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jaan-e-jahan is a classic love story that revolves around two individuals reluctant to serve the society.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pyaar Ke Sadqay revolves around Abdullah and Mahjabeen who struggles to overcome several challenges to be together.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ishq Murshid follows a fearless young girl who stands up against corrupt politicians in order to bring change.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mere Humsafar features the iconic Hania in the character of Hala, a sweet girl.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Humsafar is one of the best Pakistani dramas that features Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: The Unforgivable, 1922 and others Top 10 underrated thrillers you must watch on Netflix

 

 Find Out More