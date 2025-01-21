Ishq Murshid to Humsafar; Top 10 Pakistani dramas that will reinstate your faith in love
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jan 21, 2025
Here are the list of the best Pakistani dramas you must add to your watch list
Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum highlights the story of two brothers raised together but are completely different from each other.
Zard Patton Ka Bunn centers on a girl who breaks societal norms to become a doctor.
Jafaa is a beautiful love story that revolves around a bubbly girl and an unmarried doctor.
Gentleman follows a gangster who ends up falling in love with a TV journalist.
Mann Jogi follows a girl who fights against the typical rituals of the society
Jaan-e-jahan is a classic love story that revolves around two individuals reluctant to serve the society.
Pyaar Ke Sadqay revolves around Abdullah and Mahjabeen who struggles to overcome several challenges to be together.
Ishq Murshid follows a fearless young girl who stands up against corrupt politicians in order to bring change.
Mere Humsafar features the iconic Hania in the character of Hala, a sweet girl.
Humsafar is one of the best Pakistani dramas that features Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan.
Thanks For Reading!
