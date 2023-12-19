Ishqbaaaz fame Shrenu Parikh all set to tie the knot with Akshay Mhatre; shares gorgeous Mehendi pics
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 19, 2023
The gorgeous bride-to-be is all set for her big day.
Shrenu captioned the post teasing Akshay on wanting to see how deep the mehendi would colour. Akshay teased her back with an equally mushy comment.
Shrenu looks pretty in the green outfit for her Mehendi ceremony. The floral jewellery looks so pretty too.
Shrenu, here, looks like some princess getting ready for her big day.
Here's a video grab from Shrenu's mehendi ceremony.
The bride-to-be at her spinster's bash.
Shrenu and Akshay have been dating each other for a while. They are complete opposites of each other. While she is full of energy, he's a shy person.
Here's one of her Maharashtrian looks. Shrenu reveals she will be a Gujarati bride.
The duo look head-over-heels in love with each other, no?
A function will happen in Mumbai and the wedding and the rest of the rituals will take place in Vadodara, Shrenu's hometown.
Here's a photoshoot of her bridal look. But the real wedding glow would be different. We cannot wait for her bridal pictures.
