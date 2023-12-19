Ishqbaaaz fame Shrenu Parikh all set to tie the knot with Akshay Mhatre; shares gorgeous Mehendi pics

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 19, 2023

The gorgeous bride-to-be is all set for her big day. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shrenu captioned the post teasing Akshay on wanting to see how deep the mehendi would colour. Akshay teased her back with an equally mushy comment. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shrenu looks pretty in the green outfit for her Mehendi ceremony. The floral jewellery looks so pretty too. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shrenu, here, looks like some princess getting ready for her big day. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Here's a video grab from Shrenu's mehendi ceremony. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The bride-to-be at her spinster's bash. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shrenu and Akshay have been dating each other for a while. They are complete opposites of each other. While she is full of energy, he's a shy person. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Here's one of her Maharashtrian looks. Shrenu reveals she will be a Gujarati bride. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The duo look head-over-heels in love with each other, no?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A function will happen in Mumbai and the wedding and the rest of the rituals will take place in Vadodara, Shrenu's hometown.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Here's a photoshoot of her bridal look. But the real wedding glow would be different. We cannot wait for her bridal pictures.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 6 days, 6 Korean beauty hacks for the perfect Christmas glow

 

 Find Out More