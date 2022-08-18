Have a look at these desi wears of TV actresses for you to look your best on Janmashtami 2022Source: Bollywood
Miley Jab Hum Tum star amazes her fans in the pretty pink and golden lehenga set
A white saree with golden borders like Shivangi's is a must have for festivities
Are you looking for anything simpler? Something like Jasmin Bhasin's palazzo and straight top with a dupatta would work too for festivities
Tejasswi looks absolutely gorgeous in the pink and green saree
Divyanka opts for the beautiful pink salwar piece and we love it
What is better than a red saree for Janmashtami right?
Pranali Rathod's white Anarkali is a perfect fit for celebrations. What do you think?
