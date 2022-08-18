TV actresses flaunting their desi looks

Have a look at these desi wears of TV actresses for you to look your best on Janmashtami 2022

Sanaya Irani

Miley Jab Hum Tum star amazes her fans in the pretty pink and golden lehenga set

Shivangi Joshi

A white saree with golden borders like Shivangi’s is a must have for festivities

Jasmin Bhasin

Are you looking for anything simpler? Something like Jasmin Bhasin’s palazzo and straight top with a dupatta would work too for festivities

Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi looks absolutely gorgeous in the pink and green saree

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

Divyanka opts for the beautiful pink salwar piece and we love it

Disha Parmar

What is better than a red saree for Janmashtami right?

Pranali Rathod

Pranali Rathod’s white Anarkali is a perfect fit for celebrations. What do you think?

