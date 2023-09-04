Janmashtami 2023: Actors who found love and fame by playing Lord Krishna on screen

Ahead of Janmashtami, here's a look at Indian TV celebs who essayed Lord Krishna and got much love.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 04, 2023
Sourabh is one of the most apt choices for Lord Krishna.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sourabh has an amazing command of the language and his diction is perfect.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sumedh essayed Lord Krishna in RadhaKrishn.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sumedh is now a national crush and the most adored actor to have played Lord Krishna.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ssudeep played the role of grown-up Krishna in Paramavtar Shri Krishn.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If you remember Meghan from Jai Shri Krishna, you had an awesome childhood.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Saurabh was seen as Shri Krishna in Gautam Rode starrer Suryaputra Karn.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mrunal played Lord Krishna in Ekta Kapoor-produced TV show Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vishal looked charming as Lord Krishna with dimples. She was a part of Dwarkadheesh - Bhagwaan Shri Krishn.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Swapnil was very young when he essayed the role of Krishna in Ramanand Sagar's Shri Krishna.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nitish Bharadwaj played Krishna in BR Chopra's Mahabharat which aired in 1988.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Popular Indian film and TV actor played Lord Krishna in 1993's hit show Krishna and got much fame.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
