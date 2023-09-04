Janmashtami 2023: Actors who found love and fame by playing Lord Krishna on screen

Ahead of Janmashtami, here's a look at Indian TV celebs who essayed Lord Krishna and got much love.

Shivani Pawaskar

Sourabh Raaj Jain

Sourabh is one of the most apt choices for Lord Krishna.

Sourabh's Krishna

Sourabh has an amazing command of the language and his diction is perfect.

Sumedh Mudgalkar

Sumedh essayed Lord Krishna in RadhaKrishn.

Sumedh as Krishna 

Sumedh is now a national crush and the most adored actor to have played Lord Krishna.

Ssudeep Sahir

Ssudeep played the role of grown-up Krishna in Paramavtar Shri Krishn.

Meghan Jadhav

If you remember Meghan from Jai Shri Krishna, you had an awesome childhood.

Saurabh Pandey

Saurabh was seen as Shri Krishna in Gautam Rode starrer Suryaputra Karn.

Mrunal Jain

Mrunal played Lord Krishna in Ekta Kapoor-produced TV show Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki.

Vishal Karwal

Vishal looked charming as Lord Krishna with dimples. She was a part of Dwarkadheesh - Bhagwaan Shri Krishn.

Swapnil Joshi

Swapnil was very young when he essayed the role of Krishna in Ramanand Sagar's Shri Krishna.

Nitish Bharadwaj

Nitish Bharadwaj played Krishna in BR Chopra's Mahabharat which aired in 1988.

Sarvadaman Banerjee

Popular Indian film and TV actor played Lord Krishna in 1993's hit show Krishna and got much fame.

