Janmashtami 2023: Hindi TV show bahus inspired looks for the festive season

Pranali Rathod, Rupali Ganguly, Shivangi Joshi and other TV bahus' traditional looks to take inspiration for Janmashthami 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 05, 2023
Pranali's special morpankh printed lehenga has our heart. This is definitely the perfect outfit for Janmashthami.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rupali's red lehenga for the Janmashthami episode of Anupamaa looked so beautiful.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
YRKKH's Janmashthami utsave is always worth watching. Shivangi's white lehenga with the floral accessories was our favourite.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ayesha's blue lehenga from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will be right for this festival.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nidhi aka Kinjal from Anupamaa wore a golden lehenga with green blouse. The floral red jewellery looks perfect.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shraddha's simple white floral lehenga choli is right for those who want to keep it simple this festive season.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
TMKOC's Munmun aka Babita ji's purple lehenga choli from the Janmashthami episode is so pretty.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kumkum Bhagya's Mugdha looked elegant in this pink and green lehenga choli.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sumbul's colourful lehenga and red choli is so gorgeous. The floral jewellery again wins hearts.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Banni Chow Home Delivery actress Ulka's royal look makes us say 'wow'. This is such a mesmerising picture!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!