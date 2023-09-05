Janmashtami 2023: Hindi TV show bahus inspired looks for the festive season

Pranali Rathod, Rupali Ganguly, Shivangi Joshi and other TV bahus' traditional looks to take inspiration for Janmashthami 2023.

Pranali Rathod

Pranali's special morpankh printed lehenga has our heart. This is definitely the perfect outfit for Janmashthami.

Rupali Ganguly

Rupali's red lehenga for the Janmashthami episode of Anupamaa looked so beautiful.

Shivangi Joshi

YRKKH's Janmashthami utsave is always worth watching. Shivangi's white lehenga with the floral accessories was our favourite.

Ayesha Singh

Ayesha's blue lehenga from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will be right for this festival.

Nidhi Shah

Nidhi aka Kinjal from Anupamaa wore a golden lehenga with green blouse. The floral red jewellery looks perfect.

Shraddha Arya

Shraddha's simple white floral lehenga choli is right for those who want to keep it simple this festive season.

Munmun Dutta

TMKOC's Munmun aka Babita ji's purple lehenga choli from the Janmashthami episode is so pretty.

Mugdha Chaphekar

Kumkum Bhagya's Mugdha looked elegant in this pink and green lehenga choli.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Sumbul's colourful lehenga and red choli is so gorgeous. The floral jewellery again wins hearts.

Ulka Gupta

Banni Chow Home Delivery actress Ulka's royal look makes us say 'wow'. This is such a mesmerising picture!

