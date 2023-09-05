Janmashtami 2023: Throwback to Mohsin Khan, Shivangi Joshi aka KaiRa's looks as Radha Krishna

Janmashtami is here and we are reminded of Mohsin Khan, Shivangi Joshi aka Kartik, Naira's Radha Krishna avatar from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 05, 2023

KaiRa's romance

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Janmashtami celebrations have always been beautiful. Mohsin and Shivangi had turned Radha Krishna many times in the show.

Adorable!

Mohsin and Shivangi never failed to impress with their performance as Radha Krishna in YRKKH.

Beautiful pair

It is always a treat to watch these Janmashtami episodes of KaiRa.

Mesmerising

This is such a mesmerising picture of Kartik and Naira.

The best jodi

These pictures are proof why KaiRa was the best jodi of TV.

Cutest Kanha!

Mohsin's look as Krishna from YRKKH is making us miss those days.

Gorgeous

Shivangi Joshi aka Naira's pictures are so pretty. We cannot take our eyes off this diva.

So divine

This picture looks so divine. We are missing Kartik and Naira even more.

The performances!

Kartik and Naira's dance performances have always been the best.

Sizzling chemistry

Mohsin and Shivangi's chemistry was pure magic! We wish to see them back on-screens soon.

