Janmashthami 2023: Mahabharat, RadhaKrishn and more TV shows that explain the story of Lord Krishna

We will all celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna on September 6. Here's a list of TV shows that portrayed the life of Shri Krishna.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 04, 2023
Mahabharat is the story of Kauravs and Pandavas. Shri Krishna plays an important role in this battle. BR Chopra's Mahabharat depicted the story of Krishna so well.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Who isn't a fan of this show? Siddharth Kumar Tewary's Mahabharat beautiful portrays the story of Shri Krishna and Mahabharat.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
RadhaKrishn is the story of Shri Krishna and Radha. The story of how they explain us the true meaning of love.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vishal Karwal plays the role of Shri Krishna. This show too depicted the story of how Lord Krishna made a beautiful world for us.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Again, we got to see the story of Shri Krishna in this show and also with a different angle.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This is one of the old shows and is still quite famous. Swapnil Joshi played the lead role.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Who remembers this cute Kanha? This show touched the hearts of audience. They have portrayed little Krishna's naughty avatar in this show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This was the story of Mahabharat again but shows the beautiful story of Lord Krishna.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Maharathi Karna was also a part of Mahabharat and hence, Shri Krishna's story has to be a part of it. It was Shri Krishna who gave Karna the divine knowledge during his end.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki was focused on the childhood stories of Shri Krishna.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!