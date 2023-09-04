Janmashthami 2023: Mahabharat, RadhaKrishn and more TV shows that explain the story of Lord Krishna

We will all celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna on September 6. Here's a list of TV shows that portrayed the life of Shri Krishna.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 04, 2023

BR Chopra's Mahabharat

Mahabharat is the story of Kauravs and Pandavas. Shri Krishna plays an important role in this battle. BR Chopra's Mahabharat depicted the story of Krishna so well.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mahabharat

Who isn't a fan of this show? Siddharth Kumar Tewary's Mahabharat beautiful portrays the story of Shri Krishna and Mahabharat.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

RadhaKrishn

RadhaKrishn is the story of Shri Krishna and Radha. The story of how they explain us the true meaning of love.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dwarkadheesh - Bhagwan Shri Krishna

Vishal Karwal plays the role of Shri Krishna. This show too depicted the story of how Lord Krishna made a beautiful world for us.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Parmavtar Shri Krishn

Again, we got to see the story of Shri Krishna in this show and also with a different angle.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ramanand Sagar's Shri Krishna

This is one of the old shows and is still quite famous. Swapnil Joshi played the lead role.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jai Shri Krishna

Who remembers this cute Kanha? This show touched the hearts of audience. They have portrayed little Krishna's naughty avatar in this show.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kahaani Hamaarey Mahabharat Ki

This was the story of Mahabharat again but shows the beautiful story of Lord Krishna.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Suryaputra Karna

Maharathi Karna was also a part of Mahabharat and hence, Shri Krishna's story has to be a part of it. It was Shri Krishna who gave Karna the divine knowledge during his end.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki

Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki was focused on the childhood stories of Shri Krishna.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Before Jawan, Times when Shah Rukh Khan played a villain and aced every frame

 

 Find Out More