Highest paid Gen Z TV actresses

Let’s have a dekko at the young gen TV actresses who charge a hefty amount per episode…

Anushka Sen

Last seen in Jhansi Ki Rani, Anushka reportedly charges Rs 48,000 per episode…

Aditi Bhatia

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Ruhi aka Aditi charged Rs 50,000 per episode, state reports…

Reem Sameer

Currently seen in Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawan with Zain Imam, Reem reportedly charges Rs 30,000-50,000 per episode…

Avneet Kaur

Tiku Weds Sheru actress reportedly charges Rs 30,000-60,000 per episode…

Ashnoor Kaur

Patiala Babes actress Ashnoor Kaur’s fees are about 40,000-45,000 per episode, as per reports.

Jannat Zubair

Tu Aashiqui actress Jannat is said to charge around Rs 35,000-40,000 per episode.

