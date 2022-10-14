TV actors educational qualifications

Anushka Sen, Jannat Zubair, Palak Tiwari and more young and popular telly hotties educational qualifications will leave you amazed. Can you guess who has studied what?

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywood

Anushka Sen

Anushka Sen is reportedly pursuing a degree in filmography at Thakur college of Science and Commerce.

Source: Bollywood

Nidhi Bhanushali

Nidhi Bhanushali has reportedly completed her BA and wants to become psychologist.

Source: Bollywood

Palak Sidhwani

Palak Sidhwani completed BMM course from Mumbai.

Source: Bollywood

Avneet Kaur

Avneet Kaur has reportedly pursued a degree in Commerce from Mumbai.

Source: Bollywood

Jannat Zubair

Jannat Zubair has not gone to college, but reportedly she has completed her school.

Source: Bollywood

Palak Tiwari

Palak Tiwari Palak Tiwari has reportedly completed graduation in Psychology from Mithibai college, Mumbai.

Source: Bollywood

