Anushka Sen, Jannat Zubair, Palak Tiwari and more young and popular telly hotties educational qualifications will leave you amazed. Can you guess who has studied what?Source: Bollywood
Anushka Sen is reportedly pursuing a degree in filmography at Thakur college of Science and Commerce.Source: Bollywood
Nidhi Bhanushali has reportedly completed her BA and wants to become psychologist.Source: Bollywood
Palak Sidhwani completed BMM course from Mumbai.Source: Bollywood
Avneet Kaur has reportedly pursued a degree in Commerce from Mumbai.Source: Bollywood
Jannat Zubair has not gone to college, but reportedly she has completed her school.Source: Bollywood
Palak Tiwari Palak Tiwari has reportedly completed graduation in Psychology from Mithibai college, Mumbai.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!