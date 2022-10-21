Young actresses and their net worth 

Let's check out the net worth of popular young TV actresses such as Jannat Zubair, Avneet Kaur and more actresses. 

Avneet Kaur

If reports are anything to go by, Bollywood debutante Avneet Kaur has a net worth of Rs 11 crore.   

Anushka Sen

Soon to debut with a K-drama, Anushka Sen has a net worth of Rs 14 crore. 

Jannat Zubair

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Jannat Zubair's net worth is Rs 23 crore.  

Anjali Arora

As per multiple reports, Lock Upp fame Anjali Arora has a net worth of Rs 3 crore. 

Aditi Bhatia

Reports state Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Aditi Bhatia has a net worth of Rs 20 crore. 

Ashnoor Kaur

Popular TV actress Ashnoor Kaur has a net worth of Rs 11 crore. 

Mahima Makwana

As per reports, Mahima Makwana's net worth is Rs 20-23 crore.  

Reem Shaikh

Tujhse Hai Raabta and Fanaa: Ishq Meiin Marjawan actress Reem has a net worth of Rs 5 to 7 crore. 

Urfi Javed

Nationwide sensation Urfi Javed's net worth of Rs 55 Lakhs, as per reports. 

