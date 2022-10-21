Let's check out the net worth of popular young TV actresses such as Jannat Zubair, Avneet Kaur and more actresses.Source: Bollywood
If reports are anything to go by, Bollywood debutante Avneet Kaur has a net worth of Rs 11 crore.Source: Bollywood
Soon to debut with a K-drama, Anushka Sen has a net worth of Rs 14 crore.Source: Bollywood
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Jannat Zubair's net worth is Rs 23 crore.Source: Bollywood
As per multiple reports, Lock Upp fame Anjali Arora has a net worth of Rs 3 crore.Source: Bollywood
Reports state Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Aditi Bhatia has a net worth of Rs 20 crore.Source: Bollywood
Popular TV actress Ashnoor Kaur has a net worth of Rs 11 crore.Source: Bollywood
As per reports, Mahima Makwana's net worth is Rs 20-23 crore.Source: Bollywood
Tujhse Hai Raabta and Fanaa: Ishq Meiin Marjawan actress Reem has a net worth of Rs 5 to 7 crore.Source: Bollywood
Nationwide sensation Urfi Javed's net worth of Rs 55 Lakhs, as per reports.Source: Bollywood
