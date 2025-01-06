THIS famous TV actress surpasses Shah Rukh Khan in Instagram followers, earns crores at the age of 23 and has a net worth of Rs...

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 06, 2025

Jannat Zubair is just 23 years old and has been working for a long time now.

Jannat Zubair has 49.7 million followers and she has surpassed Shah Rukh Khan who has 47.7 million followers on Instagram.

Jannat made her mark with shows like Phulwa, Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap, Dil Mil Gaye and Haar Jeet. She was even seen in Hichki film.

According to the report of Jagran, Jannat's net worth is Rs 25 crores and she reportedly charges Rs 1 lakh rupees for one episode of Laughter Chef.

