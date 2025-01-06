THIS famous TV actress surpasses Shah Rukh Khan in Instagram followers, earns crores at the age of 23 and has a net worth of Rs...
Janhvi Sharma
| Jan 06, 2025
Jannat Zubair is just 23 years old and has been working for a long time now.
Jannat Zubair has 49.7 million followers and she has surpassed Shah Rukh Khan who has 47.7 million followers on Instagram.
Jannat made her mark with shows like Phulwa, Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap, Dil Mil Gaye and Haar Jeet. She was even seen in Hichki film.
According to the report of Jagran, Jannat's net worth is Rs 25 crores and she reportedly charges Rs 1 lakh rupees for one episode of Laughter Chef.
The actress manages to turn heads with her fashion sense.
Jannat is quite active on the social media and her pictures will take away your breath for sure.
Jannat smoking hot pictures will make you go weak in the knees and she is the ultimate muse of the photographers.
The actress knows how to turn heads with her unique fashion statements and killer looks.
