Jannat Zubair to Avneet Kaur: Top 8 young TV actresses and their net worth

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 03, 2024

Avneet Kaur: It's said that she has a $1 million net worth.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jannat Zubair: It is estimated that she has a net worth of $1.5 million.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sumbul Khan: Is said to have a net worth of approximately $0.5 million.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nidhi Bhanushali: It's estimated that she has a net worth of $0.8 million.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anushka Sen: It's estimated that her net worth is worth around $1.2 million.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Avika Gor: It is believed that she has a net worth of $2 million.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Reem Shaikh: Her estimated net worth is one million dollars.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jennifer Winget: It's said that she has a $3 million net worth.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 8 villains from the South film industry that can give you chills

 

 Find Out More