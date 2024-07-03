Jannat Zubair to Avneet Kaur: Top 8 young TV actresses and their net worth
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 03, 2024
Avneet Kaur: It's said that she has a $1 million net worth.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Jannat Zubair: It is estimated that she has a net worth of $1.5 million.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sumbul Khan: Is said to have a net worth of approximately $0.5 million.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Nidhi Bhanushali: It's estimated that she has a net worth of $0.8 million.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka Sen: It's estimated that her net worth is worth around $1.2 million.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Avika Gor: It is believed that she has a net worth of $2 million.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Reem Shaikh: Her estimated net worth is one million dollars.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Jennifer Winget: It's said that she has a $3 million net worth.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 villains from the South film industry that can give you chills
Find Out More